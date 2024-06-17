315 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded down $22.91 on Monday, reaching $1,559.23. The company had a trading volume of 299,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,303. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,581.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,606.81.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

