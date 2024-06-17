3,170 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VXF traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,318. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.15. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

