3,696 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.06. 6,568,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,510. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

