4,350 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 957,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,930. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.13.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.