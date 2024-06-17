5,200 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Purchased by Walden Wealth Partners LLC

Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.02. 310,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.