5,506 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $8,978,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,424. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.71%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

