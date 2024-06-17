7,437 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Duke Energy by 22.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 167,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.80. 2,952,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,576. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

