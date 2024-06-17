7,962 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.4% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.59. 4,377,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

