86,221 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,221 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. Trade Desk comprises approximately 4.7% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.16, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 368,607 shares of company stock valued at $31,477,358 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

