Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,863,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.90 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

