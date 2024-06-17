Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $13.33. 4,031,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,916. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

