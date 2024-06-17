Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 420,962 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

