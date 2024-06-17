Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $177,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ondas Stock Down 5.3 %
ONDS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.74. 71,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ondas
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.