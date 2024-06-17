Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $177,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ondas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Stock Down 5.3 %

ONDS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.74. 71,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Ondas

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

