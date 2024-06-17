Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Invests $68,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 13,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,548,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

