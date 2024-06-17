Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETN stock traded up $6.39 on Monday, hitting $325.41. 2,552,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,462. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $189.26 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

