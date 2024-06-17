Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 91,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 19,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

