Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 4,707 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $15,297.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,746,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.22 during midday trading on Monday. 36,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

