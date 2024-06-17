Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 4,707 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $15,297.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,746,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.22 during midday trading on Monday. 36,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,609. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
