AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,811,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 399,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.
AirSculpt Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AIRS stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 1.62.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 million. Research analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About AirSculpt Technologies
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.
