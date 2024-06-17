Algorand Price Reaches $0.15 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $54.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00043646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,476,386 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.