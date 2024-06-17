Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 46,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,282,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,496,115. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

