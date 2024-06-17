Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Raised to C$2.50

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at C$2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

