Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,700,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.79. 18,063,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,874,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.41.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

