AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Up 1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 9,109,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,216,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.54.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $951.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 188,511 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 935.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 735,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.