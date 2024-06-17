Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Ames National alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ames National

Institutional Trading of Ames National

Ames National Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ames National by 2,044.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Ames National stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

About Ames National

(Get Free Report)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.