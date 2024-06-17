AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.02% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

