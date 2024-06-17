Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 17th (AAN, ADBE, BLN, CGX, CJT, CMG, EDR, FDY, HITI, RH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 17th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $10.10. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) was given a C$1.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $350.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$207.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

