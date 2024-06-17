Analysts Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $4.13

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $78,947. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Angi by 76.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 102,653 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $998.46 million, a P/E ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.95. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

