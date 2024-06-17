Analysts Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovix news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enovix by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 71.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 18.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

