ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Meredith Cook Sells 250 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $15,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,937.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $16,922.50.

On Friday, April 12th, Meredith Cook sold 250 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $16,947.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $62.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

