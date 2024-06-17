APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APA. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.52.

Get APA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Stock Down 2.6 %

APA stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 257.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 808,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of APA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter worth about $28,593,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.