Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $751,545.23 and approximately $8.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00045042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

