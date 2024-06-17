Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Update

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the May 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

