Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. 2,485,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,350. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

