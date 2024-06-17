Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 14.3%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 47,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 424,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

