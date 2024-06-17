Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 5.3%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 389,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 756,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $16,613,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.