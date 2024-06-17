Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Ark Restaurants stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

