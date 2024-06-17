ATB Capital Increases Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

BLN traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,527. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

