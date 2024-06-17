ATI (NYSE:ATI) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Get ATI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $53.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. ATI has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ATI by 839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,148,000 after buying an additional 1,957,416 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ATI by 1,393.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth $55,855,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of ATI by 43.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,840,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,372,000 after purchasing an additional 866,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.