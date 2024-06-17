Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 2,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 513.6 days.

Atlas Arteria Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of MAQAF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

