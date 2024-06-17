Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 2,347,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 513.6 days.
Atlas Arteria Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of MAQAF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Arteria
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.