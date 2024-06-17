Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 28.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Cannabis Price Performance
ACB stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.89.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
