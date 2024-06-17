Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Director Arthur A. Levin Sells 40,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.8 %

RNA stock opened at $39.64 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

