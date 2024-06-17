B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,542,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. 2,768,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

