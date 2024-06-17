B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 124,858 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,858 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.22. 2,454,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,481. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

