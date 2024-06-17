B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 16,670 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

VBK stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

