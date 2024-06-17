Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.93.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. Baidu has a 1 year low of $91.78 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

