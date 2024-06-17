Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $186.31 million and $8.30 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 147,695,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,295,134 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

