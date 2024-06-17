Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Banner stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. 60,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. Banner has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,934,000 after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,940,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Banner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,143 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Banner by 3.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

