Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $656,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,882. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

