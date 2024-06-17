Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $656,000.
Shares of NYSE BGH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 41,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,882. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
