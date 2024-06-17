Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 711.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

