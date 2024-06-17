Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLTE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of -1.43.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Belite Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

